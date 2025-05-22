How the Minnesota Timberwolves can tip the scales after Game 1 loss in WCF

How the Minnesota Timberwolves will tip their scales back in their favor in the Western Conference Finals.

With the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder facing off in the 2025 Western Conference Finals, fans are expecting a very exciting series with plenty of star power. These were 2 of the best teams in their respective conference all season long, now they both play for the ultimate prize of a trip to the NBA Finals.

Many expect this series to be a close one, and it very well could be, but the Wolves will have their work cut out for them after a dismal Game 1 performance. Anthony Edwards couldn't get anything going when it mattered most. The Wolves' top bench players, Naz Reid and Donte DiVicenzo, couldn't get anything to fall for them, and the team struggled to keep the Thunder from scoring in the paint and from behind the arc. If the Wolves don't adjust and solve their Game 1 woes, it will be a long flight back to Minneapolis.

Anthony Edward must shine like the superstar he was destined to be

Everything involving the Wolves' offense begins and ends with Anthony Edwards. It's imperative that he gets himself going, gets involved early, and becomes a threat if they plan to even up this series going back to Minnesota. Edwards scored 18 points on 5-13 shooting, and he has to be more aggressive and take the initiative to score. It was believed that he was hobbled by an apparent ankle injury, which could have contributed to his off night, but Edwards, being the player that he is, toughed it out, made no excuses, and tried to give it a go.

The Wolves only scored a total of 88 points, and they have lost every game during the postseason in which they failed to reach 100 points. Edwards also was held without a single point in the 4th quarter, and that can't happen if they want this to be a competitive series. Edwards will also need plenty of help from his teammates, as the Thunder took away his drive game by throwing multiple bodies at him, clogging the paint.

The Thunder deploy so many coverages and have their fair share of guards to throw at Edwards, as they completely suffocated the Wolves' ability to score inside. The Wolves' shooters will have to be ready to knock down shots and take advantage when the opposing defense focuses on stopping Edwards. Even though he was ice cold in the 4th quarter of Game 1, Edwards has literally carried this team all season, and one bad quarter isn't going to define him. He should be just fine and ready to bounce back for Game 2, as we can expect him to adjust accordingly.

Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo must realize how important their production is

Naz Reid has been a weapon coming off the bench for the Wolves. He has been a dependable player who contributes on both ends of the floor and is usually the one responsible for giving the Wolves a spark coming off the bench. Game 1 was a nightmare for Reid as he struggled from the field, going 1-11 and 0-7 from downtown. To make matters worse, he committed 3 turnovers and only scored a total of 4 points. Reid is one of the Wolves' best shooters, and it's important that he is converting and knocking down shots in order to take some of the pressure off of Edwards.

His defensive efforts will also be key in attempting to slow down the ridiculous pace the Thunder play with, as Reid often thrives on the fast break and has no trouble getting to the rim with his physicality. The Thunder have plenty of players who they can bring off the bench and make a difference, but the Wolves really only have Reid Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Donte DiVincenzo, as he also severely underperformed in Game 1. He was only able to score nine points in 30 minutes on 3-14 shooting.

The Wolves have to get better production from him if they are going to have any chance at winning this series. Despite coming from a Knicks team where he was the starting shooting guard to a Wolves team where he is the 2nd or 3rd player off the bench appeared to be a major adjustment that he still may be getting used to. Regardless of his role, DiVincenzo has to get the most out of his 30 minutes of playing time, regain his confidence, and become part of the solution for the Wolves' offensive struggles.

Wolves must be more physical on both ends and they must protect the ball

It would be difficult to ask the Wolves to attempt to keep up with the frenetic pace the Thunder plays with, but they have to find some type of balance in order to keep the game close. The Wolves had zero fast break points in Game 1, and the Thunder were also able to capitalize as they scored 31 points off of 17 turnovers. The Thunder also scored 54 of their 114 points in the paint and were able to shoot a scorching 52.4 percent from behind the arc.

Wolves head coach Chris Finch has major adjustments to make before Game 2, and the first thing he should tell his team is that they have to control the tempo and flow of the game. The last thing they want is to wear themselves tired attempting to keep up with the Thunder, so the idea would be to slow the game down, but it's important that they protect the basketball, and they also have to make the most out of every possession. As long as the Wolves don't commit costly turnovers or take bad shots, it should limit some of the Thunder's scoring opportunities. This series will ultimately come down to who plays better defensively and who is capable of getting key stops down the stretch.

It's not a coincidence that these are the top 2 defensive teams in the NBA Playoffs, but the Wolves can't allow the Thunder to get easy baskets in the paint. Rudy Gobert has to be more assertive in protecting the paint as a last line of defense. Shai Gilgeou-Alexander and Jalen Williams thrive at getting to the rim, and the Wolves have to be more physical and aggressive and let it be known that they won't be bullied or outplayed.