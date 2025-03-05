The Minnesota Timberwolves may finally be ready to make a late-season run

In contrast to last season, the Minnesota Timberwolves have struggled this year. After parting ways with Karl-Anthony Towns just before the start of the season, it's clear that his presence has been missed next to Anthony Edwards. Minnesota has already surpassed its loss total from last season, but there's hope for brighter days ahead as the team enters the final stretch of the season with its healthiest roster since January.

The Timberwolves have been without a few key players, including forward Julius Randle (13 games missed), guard Donte DiVincenzo (19 games missed), and center Rudy Gobert (seven games missed). Randle and DiVincenzo have since returned, but Gobert is still recovering from a back injury that has sidelined him since Feb. 13. The Timberwolves are positioned as a team to watch in the final quarter of the season, with the return of these players providing a potential boost in categories that have been lacking.

Randle is Minnesota's second-leading scorer this season, while DiVincenzo and Gobert are important pieces to the team's top-rated defense. But in their absence, younger players like Terrence Shannon Jr., Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Naz Reid, and Jaden McDaniels have stepped up to fill gaps in the depth chart.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are running out of time to salvage their season

Currently sitting at the nine-seed and in the Play-In Tournament, the Timberwolves are just a half-game behind the six-seed Golden State Warriors. With Randle's return, the T-Wolves will look to pick up where they left off when he was at full health.

Expectations shifted when the T-Wolves traded fan-favorite Towns to the New York Knicks for Randle and DiVincenzo before the start of the season. The trade helped get rid of Towns' $224 million contract, and Minnesota doubled down on franchise superstar Anthony Edwards, a two-time All-Star and Second-Team All-NBA in 2024. The 23-year-old is signed through 2029 and has shown no interest in leaving the franchise.

No one expected the Timberwolves to be without Randle and DiVincenzo by February. While Randle has a history of injuries and DiVincenzo is coming off a career-changing year, their absences are questionable for fans and should be considered when evaluating the team's efforts this season.

With 20 games remaining, Minnesota will target the higher seeds in the Western Conference and secure a playoff spot by April. To do so, the team will need to improve areas like its home record, offense, and most importantly, health.