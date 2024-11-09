NBA: 1 Biggest problem for ever team through the first 10 games of the season
New Orleans Pelicans
1 Biggest problem: They can't stay healthy
After the addition of Dejounte Murray during the offseason, it was only natural to be excited about the possibilties for the New Orleans Pelicans - even more so once it became clear that they were going to roll the dice on this season with Brandon Ingram on the roster, at least to begin the year. However, since the start of training camp, this is a team that hasn't been able to stay healthy. It's one of the biggest reasons why the Pelicans have struggled as a team to begin the regular season. It has to be considered their biggest problem at the moment.
Up to now, the Pelicans have had to play most of the season without four of their top six players in the rotation. Dejoune Murray, C.J. McCollum, Herbert Jones, and Trey Murphy III have all missed time to start this season due to injury. The hope is that they'll begin to get healthier over the next couple of weeks but it's going to be difficult for this team to climb out of the early-season hole that they currently find themselves in. It's unfortunate because on paper, the talen on this team's roster is undeniable.
New York Knicks
1 Biggest problem: The defense is a work in progress
After falling short of the Eastern Conference Finals last season, the New York Knicks were one of the most aggressive teams during the offseason. Making the bold moves for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks' front office did what they could to significantly upgrade their roster. From a talent perpsective, it's hard to argue that the Knicks aren't in a better position than they were last season. However, there is still some growing pains that New York is working through at the start of this season.
One particular issue that can't be overlooked at this point in the season is the fact that New York's defense has some work to be done. And that's putting it likely. Right now, the Knicks have the 20th rank defense in the league. Considering they were a top-10 unit on this end of the floor last year, this is certainly a starting trend. If the Knicks are going to compete for a championship this season, it almost has to begin with their defense. And it has to be a concern for a team through the first few weeks of the regular season.