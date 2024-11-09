NBA: 1 Biggest problem for ever team through the first 10 games of the season
Oklahoma City Thunder
1 Biggest problem: Integrating Isaiah Hartenstein could be tricky
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been the most impressive team in the Western Conference to begin the season. That's hardly surprising considering how dominant they were in the regular season last year. However, there are some concerns that the team could have as they look to take another step forward. The biggest "problem" the Thunder may have at the moment may revolve around how tricky integrating Isaiah Hartenstein could end up being once he returns from injury.
As the biggest move for the team during the offseason, the overwhelming belief was that Hartenstein was going to be the team's starting center. However, that may now be in question with how strong the team has begun the season without him in the lineup. At this point, the safer move for the Thunder may involve bringing him off the bench. Even though the Thunder does have time to iron out some wrinkles if they have to, I'm not sure starting Hartenstein once he returns is what they'll do. But, then again, does the front office want a $30 million free-agent acquisition coming off the bench?
Orlando Magic
1 Biggest problem: Paolo Banchero's injury has thrown off their hot start
Coming off a huge step in their progression last season, the hope was that the Orlando Magic would be able to pick up where they left off as they finished as a top 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, an injury to Paolo Banchero has completely thrown off the hot start to their season. Because of this massive injury, which is slated to keep him out a few more weeks, the entire season's narrative has been altered. Right now, the Magic just has to worry about surviving and not falling in too deep of a hole.
However, that could be easier said than done. If one thing has become clear for the Magic, it's that Banchero is easily the heart and soul of the franchise. He's a big part of everything they do on the floor and the biggest reason why they've been successful recently. If there was any question about whether Banchero is the real deal or not, the team's play without him this season is likely going to be all the information you're going to need.