NBA: 1 Biggest problem for ever team through the first 10 games of the season
San Antonio Spurs
1 Biggest problem: Wemby has regressed offensively
I wouldn't completely freak out over the first few weeks of the regular season but one storyline to keep a close eye on revolves around the possibility that Victor Wembanyama has regressed a bit on the offensive end of the floor. Could it be fatigue after playing in the Summer Olympics? Getting used to the grind of the NBA game? Or perhaps even just a small sophomore slump to begin the season? Either way, it's something that has emerged as one of the biggest "problems" for the Spurs so far this season.
Through the first few games of the regular season, Wemby is averaging fewer points, rebounds, and assists on less efficient shooting numbers. Defensively, Wemby is still one of the best players on that end of the floor. But most expected the next leap in his progression to take place offensively. So far this season, that simply hasn't happened. I'm not saying that it won't eventually happen, but it is interesting that he's struggled on that end so far this season.
Toronto Raptors
1 Biggest problem: They lack necessary experience
When watching the Toronto Raptors, it doesn't take a professional scout to tell you that this team is talented. On paper, they're a fun team. However, if there is one thing that the Raptors are missing so far this season, it's the necessary experience that it takes for them to be taken seriously in the Eastern Conference. It's the lack of consistency that probably comes from having such a young group that will end up dooming this team in the East. At least, that's what we've seen so far this season.
The injuries to Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes haven't helped either. However, even when fully healthy, this is a team that needs a couple of years of growing before they're in a position where they could make some noise in the East. That's not necessarily a bad thing. That's part of the process in team building. After all, it hasn't even been a year since this franchise handed over the keys to Barnes.