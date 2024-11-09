NBA: 1 Biggest problem for ever team through the first 10 games of the season
Chicago Bulls
1 Biggest problem: No one wants Zach LaVine
The Chicago Bulls can play nice all they want. They can say all the right things that you'd expect. But at the end of the day, this is very much a team that would much rather move past the core centered around Zach LaVine and kick-start a new rebuild. However, until the team is able to trade LaVine, it's going to be incredibly difficult to start a rebuild. And even though LaVine has done a great job in starting to rebuild his trade value with how he's played so far this season, there still doesn't appear to be a strong trade market for LaVine at the moment.
And until that changes, that's going to continue to be the biggest problem for the Bulls. As long as LaVine remains on the roster, this team is not going to be to properly start a rebuild. He's too good of a player and eats up too much of the cap. The Bulls can begin to add young pieces to their roster but they won't formally be considered a rebuilding team until they're able to trade LaVine. To be quite honest, that may not be something that happens until after next season when he officially enters the final year of his contract.
Cleveland Cavaliers
1 Biggest problem: They won't be taken seriously until the postseason
The Cleveland Cavaliers are the final unbeaten team standing in the NBA. They are clearly one of the best teams in the league. The backcourt duo of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are looking like what the Cavs front office dreamed it would and Evan Mobley appears to be taking the next step in his progression. Perhaps the biggest difference for the Cavs this season is the impact that new head coach Kenny Atkinson has made. And if the Cavs continue to tear through the league, I'd imagine he's going to get more and more credit.
But the biggest problem for the Cavs in the midst of their hot start is that none of it truly matters because this team is going to be judged by what they're able to do in the postseason. Cleveland lost in the first round of the playoffs two seasons ago and then in the second round this past year. If the Cavs are truly taking the next step in their progression as a team, that means an Eastern Conference appearance is the bare minimum for the team. And this hot start will not matter if they're not able to accomplish that.