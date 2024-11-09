NBA: 1 Biggest problem for ever team through the first 10 games of the season
Detroit Pistons
1 Biggest problem: The wins aren't coming
Heading into the start of this season, the Detroit Pistons desperately needed to see progression from their young core. While the argument could be made that they have so far this year, the wins still aren't stacking up for the Pistons. And above everything, that has to be considered the most concerning trend for the team. Even though the Pistons have flashed some potential so far this season, it would be surprising if they didn't finish as one of the bottom three teams in the Eastern Conference once again.
At some point, this team's young core has to stand up to answer the bell. So far this season, that hasn't happened. And if the Pistons are going to continue to make big decisions regarding this team's future, something has to change. For now, the Pistons continue to leave a lot to be desired as a young core and it's hard to envision how that's going to change anytime soon. Maybe the Pistons hit their stride mid-season and finish the year hot. At this point, that's a best-case scenario outcome for the franchise.
Golden State Warriors
1 Biggest problem: They lack a true No. 2 option
I don't think anyone would argue with the fact that the Golden State Warriors have gotten off to a great start to the season. Through the first few weeks of the regular season, the Warriors have been one of the most impressive teams in the Western Conference. However, despite their hot start to the season, I still believe that this team's biggest problem remains the same from the offseason - and it's the fact that they still lack a true No. 2 option. Without addressing this issue in-season, it's hard to envision how this team is going to compete for a title this year.
It would be unfair to take away from what the Warriors have managed to accomplish this season. They've absolutely been impressive. However, without a consistent No. 2 or supporting star next to Steph Curry, the Warriors are going to be at a clear disadvantage once the NBA playoffs begin. Once the game slows down in the playoffs, I'm not sure the Warriors are going to be able to have the same level of success without the star power that other teams have.