NBA: 1 Biggest problem for ever team through the first 10 games of the season
Houston Rockets
1 Biggest problem: The inefficiency will catch up with them
The Houston Rockets have gotten off to a solid start to this season. Considering the strides that they made in their progression as a team last year, it's not all that surprising. The Rockets are a talented team and should be in the conversation for a playoff spot for much of the season. However, I can't help but feel as if eventually, this team's inefficiency on the offensive end of the floor is going to catch up with them. So far, the Rockets have managed to overcome most of those issues. By the end of the season, I can't imagine that will still be the case.
Of the Rockets' three leading scorers on the roster Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, and Fred VanVleet, none of them are playing efficient offensive basketball at the moment. Heading into Friday night's action, both Green and VanVleet were shooting under 40 percent from the floor. That's not going to cut it. Even Sengun is struggling, shooting 45 percent from the field. For a big man, that's not a truly efficient number at all. The Rockets aren't going to be able to remain near the top of the West standings with that level of inefficiency from their three best players on the roster.
Indiana Pacers
1 Biggest problem: They may have a superstar issue
Stemming off a run to the Eastern Conference Finals, the future for the Indiana Pacers had to be considered bright. Trading for and then signing Pascal Siakam to a huge contract extension seems like an easy decision, especially because it appeared as if the team had a budding superstar in Tyrese Haliburton. However, over the first few weeks of this season, and perhaps even dating back to a stint toward the end of last season, Haliburton has struggled to fully blossom into that No. 1 option.
So much so that, at least for now, I'd argue that the Pacers' biggest problem is that Haliburton may not be the superstar the team hoped he could develop into. And if Haliburton isn't able to make that superstar leap, it completely changes the outlook for the team. Part of the reason why it's easy to pay Siakam that big contract is because of Haliburton. But if Haliburton isn't going to play like a superstar, everything becomes in question for this team moving forward.