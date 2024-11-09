NBA: 1 Biggest problem for ever team through the first 10 games of the season
Memphis Grizzlies
1 Biggest problem: They lack a true supporting superstar
The Memphis Grizzlies have been better than last season, which is not all that surprising considering the team is healthier. However, they still do lack a true supporting superstar next to Ja Morant. And because of that, it's hard to consider the Grizzlies a true contender in the Western Conference at the moment. The Grizzlies have been inconsistent to start the year and most of that could be attributed to rust but even at their peak, it's hard to envision the Grizzlies making much noise in the postseason.
And this "problem" that the Grizzlies have is not necessarily a knock on Desmond Bane or Jaren Jackson Jr. They are good players that any team would love to have. But when it comes to having to step into a role that is above their ceiling, they certainly fall short. It's one thing to have Bane and JJJ as your third or fourth-best players. But asking them to help carry the load as a No. 2 clearly hasn't worked out for the Grizzlies. It's hard to see how that's going to change and this issue will remain the Grizzlies' biggest obstacle toward competing for a title in the West.
Miami Heat
1 Biggest problem: The core has hit its ceiling
There are many times in the NBA when it becomes quite clear that a superstar has hit his ceiling. It's a moment when it is quite evident that a superstar player may no longer be on an upward trajectory and that the best basketball of his career is likely behind him. That can also be the case for certain teams. And for the Miami Heat, I believe we've arrived at that point. That's why I strongly believe that this team's biggest problem so far this season is the fact that their core has hit its ceiling as a unit.
The worst part about it is that the front office or the franchise's decision-makers are afraid to admit it. Because of that, the Heat is likely going to have to endure another wasted season. I don't think anyone can watch the Heat play basketball and not think that it is an extremely flawed team build. Individually, the Heat does have some good players. However, as a unit, this team leaves much to be desired. Big changes are needed and they probably aren't going to happen until the offseason.