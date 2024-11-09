NBA: 1 Biggest problem for ever team through the first 10 games of the season
Milwaukee Bucks
1 Biggest problem: The championship window may have closed
Since making the move for Damian Lillard, there's little that has gone right for the Milwaukee Bucks. In fact, the argument could be made that since winning the NBA Championship in 2021, there's little that has gone right for the Bucks. In the three seasons since winning the championship, the Bucks have just one playoff series win. The hope was that trading for Lillard would help extend this team's championship window. However, with the way things look at the moment, that ship may have sailed.
The biggest problem that the Bucks may have on their hands is that their championship window may already be closed. With Khris Middleton's uncertain health status and the rest of this supporting cast continuing to leave much to be desired, the Bucks' current build is in real trouble. Whether they're willing to admit it or not, big changes are probably on the horizon for the franchise. At this point, you can't help but wonder if Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a part of those changes or not.
Minnesota Timberwolves
1 Biggest problem: Their defense has fallen off a cliff
Last season, the Minnesota Timberwolves took a big step forward in their progression as a team as they made a run to the Western Conference Finals. Their pursuits of a title fell short at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks, but it was clear this team was clearly on the right track. However, part of the reason why the Wolves managed to emerge as a legit championship contender last season was due to their league-best defense. Right onw, the Wolves' defense has taken quite a tumble compared to where it was last season.
In comparison, Minnesota's defense is nearly five points worse per 100 posssession from last season to this year. That equates to the Wolves falling from the No. 1 ranked defnese last year to having the No. 15 ranked defensive unit so far this season. It's not a great sample size and I suppose the Wolves could still bounce back as they get used to the integration of Julius Randle (in place of Karl-Anthony Towns), but it should be noted that from the opening tip last season, the Wolves set the tone with their defensive dominance. It simply hasn't been there this season.