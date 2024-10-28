NBA: 1 Completely unnecessary overreaction for all 30 teams after opening week
Through the first week of the regular season, we explore 1 completely unnecessary overreaction for all 30 NBA teams.
I wouldn't say there are many certainties after the first week of the 2024-25 NBA regular season but there are a few overreactions that we can make for every team. With the first few games under our belts, we explore one completely unnecessary overreaction for all 30 teams in the league.
Atlanta Hawks
1 Overreaction: The Atlanta Hawks are better without Dejounte Murray
This is certainly quite the overreaction after only three games but Dyson Daniels looks and feels like a better fit next to Trae Young. What he's been able to do as an off-guard on both ends of the floor meshes well with what the Hawks need next to Young. We have to play the wait-and-see approach to truly gauge this prediction but I imagine this is one that will end up aging well if the Hawks can remain healthy.
Heading into the season, there wasn't much expected from the Hawks. However, this is a team that has plenty of talent all over their roster, which includes perhaps one of the most underrated young players in the league. At 21 years old, Daniels is still evolving into the player he will be at his peak, and through the first few games of the season, it appears he's on the path toward his breakout opportunity with Atlanta.