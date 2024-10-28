NBA: 1 Completely unnecessary overreaction for all 30 teams after opening week
Golden State Warriors
1 Overreaction: Andrew Wiggins looks like himself again
Last season, Andrew Wiggins struggled his way through the year with plenty of inconsistent play. It's one of the bigger reasons why the Golden State Warriors weren't able to play much of a factor in the Western Conference. However, at least to start this season, Wiggins has looked much better. In fact, I would say that Wiggins is looking more and more like himself again. But, I do say it hesitantly. Ideally, Wiggins would be able to continue to play at a high level for the rest of the season. And, if so, it would lead to good things for the Warriors.
If the Wiggins through the first week of the season is the Wiggins that the Warriors are going to have for the remainder of the year, this is a team that could seemingly reemerge as a potential contender in the West.
If this trend continues, the Warriors are certainly a team to keep an eye on heading into the rest of the season. Through the first week of the season, the Warriors look like an improved team even despite losing Klay Thompson.