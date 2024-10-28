NBA: 1 Completely unnecessary overreaction for all 30 teams after opening week
Houston Rockets
1 Overreaction: The Rockets need a trade to jumpstart them
I understand it's highly unlikely that the Houston Rockets are going to make a big trade right now but with the way they've started the season, one overreaction that could be made is that this team desperately needs an addition to help them jumpstart themselves. Through the first three games of the season, the Rockets are 1-2 with losses to the Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs. They did beat the Memphis Grizzlies but it's clear the Rockets are going to struggle with consistency once again this season.
The Rockets theoretically have the assets that it would take to make a big move via trade. However, at least for now, I do believe this front office would rather continue to play the waiting game than pull a deal in-season. The question is, how patient are the Rockets willing to be?
With the way Houston has started the season, they're dangerously toeing the line of irrelevancy in the Western Conference once again. It will be interesting to see how this start impacts how the front office operates.