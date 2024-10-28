NBA: 1 Completely unnecessary overreaction for all 30 teams after opening week
Indiana Pacers
1 Overreaction: It might be time to panic about Tyrese Haliburton
The Indiana Pacers may be coming off a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, but it's going to be incredibly difficult for the team to replicate some of that same success if Tyrese Haliburton isn't able to shake off this cold start to the season. In fact, dating back toward the end of last season, Haliburton didn't quite look like himself. Last season was chalked up to Haliburton being banged up after a long year. However, that shouldn't be the case right now. And if it's not, there could be a deeper issue for the player who is supposed to be the face of the franchise.
At 1-2, the Pacers are not in a good spot. Haliburton's slow start is probably a huge reason why. Through the first three games of the season, Haliburton is averaging just 12 points and four assists on 32 percent shooting from the field and 20 percent shooting from 3-point range.
I wouldn't judge Pacers fans for panicking already. Haliburton is struggling and we saw signs of it late last year. At the very least, it's something the team has to monitor moving forward.