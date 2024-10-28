NBA: 1 Completely unnecessary overreaction for all 30 teams after opening week
LA Clippers
1 Overreaction: Maybe the team can survive without Kawhi Leonard
I'll be the first to admit; that I didn't think the LA Clippers had much of a shot to survive the start of the season without Kawhi Leonard. But after the first week of the season, the Clippers are 2-1 and have two solid wins over the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors. Their one loss was to the Phoenix Suns in overtime. Not bad. After the first few games of the season, perhaps it's time to recalibrate our expectations for the Clippers. I may suggest that perhaps this is a team that could survive the first few weeks of the season without Kawhi in the lineup.
One of the bigger reasons why the Clippers are 2-1 through the first week of the season is the fact that James Harden has been really good. LA needed Harden to step up in a big way to begin the season and that's exactly what he's been able to do.
The question is, can the Clippers keep this level of play up? Eventually, Kawhi is going to be back with the team and the Clippers will have the opportunity to truly turn it on. Can they make it happen?