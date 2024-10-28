NBA: 1 Completely unnecessary overreaction for all 30 teams after opening week
Memphis Grizzlies
1 Overreaction: Ja Morant may not be a rising superstar anymore
Being away from the game for essentially an entire season is never easy. That's what Ja Morant seems to be working through after the first three games of the season, on top of battling bangs and bruises. It seems that the Grizzlies are pacing Morant's start to the year but it is interesting that he's yet to have a truly breakout game. Through the first week of the year, he's averaging 21 points and seven assists on 46 percent shooting from the field and 17 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Those are not terrible numbers by any means but they're also not what we've come to know as the usual for Morant over the last few years of his career before last season. At this point, there are probably some making the overreaction that Morant is no longer one of the rising young superstars in the league.
After missing all of last year and the start to the season that he's had, that would be an easy statement to make. However, I think it's only fair to give him a few more weeks to hit his stride before he starts getting written off.