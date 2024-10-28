NBA: 1 Completely unnecessary overreaction for all 30 teams after opening week
Miami Heat
1 Overreaction: The championship window has closed for this core
It's only been two games but through the first week of the 2024-25 NBA season, the Miami Heat don't look like a very good team. They don't even look much like a playoff threat. Is there a chance that the Heat can shake off this slow and alarming start to the season? Absolutely. But this is a large enough sample size with this core. In each of the last three regular seasons, this team has looked cooked. They don't look like they particularly enjoy playing with each other and have the feel of a team that has already hit their ceiling.
It's probably a good thing the Heat didn't give Jimmy Butler an extension with the way he (and the team) have looked this season. But that aside, there are some major questions this team has at the moment. Even if they wanted to pivot to build around Bam Adebayo, it wouldn't be easy with the money they have locked up in Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier, and Duncan Robinson over the next couple of seasons.
If something doesn't change quickly, things are probably going to get progressively worse (and perhaps messier) before they get better.