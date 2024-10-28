NBA: 1 Completely unnecessary overreaction for all 30 teams after opening week
Milwaukee Bucks
1 Overreaction: The Bucks have not solved their inconsistency issues
Before we begin talking about the Milwaukee Bucks, it should be clear that this team is not 100 percent at the moment. Khris Middleton is still on the mend after offseason surgeries and the argument could be made that this team still has another level in their performance as a team. All that said, the early indications are that this team still very much leaves much to be desired. The Bucks are still struggling with some of the same consistency issues that they had a year ago.
During the second half of the regular season, the Bucks struggled to win games they were supposed to win. In other words, they would drop games to teams that they had no business doing so. Because of that, it led them to trouble in the first round of the playoffs. Even though the argument could be made that it was injuries that ultimately did this team in, the Bucks' inconsistencies certainly had an impact on their disappointing end to the season.
If the Bucks have still not sorted out their consistency issues, it's hard to envision how this season is going to end well for the team.