Sir Charles in Charge
Fansided

NBA: 1 Completely unnecessary overreaction for all 30 teams after opening week

Let's explore some overreactions after the first week of the 2024-25 NBA season.

By Michael Saenz

New York Knicks v Boston Celtics
New York Knicks v Boston Celtics / Brian Fluharty/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
17 of 30
Next

Milwaukee Bucks

1 Overreaction: The Bucks have not solved their inconsistency issues

Before we begin talking about the Milwaukee Bucks, it should be clear that this team is not 100 percent at the moment. Khris Middleton is still on the mend after offseason surgeries and the argument could be made that this team still has another level in their performance as a team. All that said, the early indications are that this team still very much leaves much to be desired. The Bucks are still struggling with some of the same consistency issues that they had a year ago.

During the second half of the regular season, the Bucks struggled to win games they were supposed to win. In other words, they would drop games to teams that they had no business doing so. Because of that, it led them to trouble in the first round of the playoffs. Even though the argument could be made that it was injuries that ultimately did this team in, the Bucks' inconsistencies certainly had an impact on their disappointing end to the season.

If the Bucks have still not sorted out their consistency issues, it's hard to envision how this season is going to end well for the team.

Home/NBA News