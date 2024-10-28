NBA: 1 Completely unnecessary overreaction for all 30 teams after opening week
Minnesota Timberwolves
1 Overreaction: Mike Conley is done
The Minnesota Timberwolves had a season-opener to forget against the Los Angeles Lakers but the team has recovered nicely in the two games since. Anthony Edwards looks like he's ready for superstardom and Julius Randle is getting more and more comfortable in his role as the No. 2 option on the offensive end of the floor. However, there's one player who has truly struggled to start the season, and that's Mike Conley. At 37 years old, it probably shouldn't come as a surprise. But this is far from ideal.
And it's not even that Conley has "struggled." He's been flat-out bad for the team. It seems that his game has dropped significantly in the matter of a year, or it could just be a slow start to the season. Whatever it may be, it's not a great situation for the Wolves and certainly something that requires monitoring.
Through the first three games of the season, Conley is averaging just seven points and four assists on 20 percent shooting from the field and 22 percent shooting from 3-point range.