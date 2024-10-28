NBA: 1 Completely unnecessary overreaction for all 30 teams after opening week
New Orleans Pelicans
1 Overreaction: The Pelicans will finish as a top 4 seed in the West
It may be a bit of an overreaction but isn't that what this article is all about? One overreaction that may or may not end up holding true is that the New Orleans Pelicans will finish as a top 4 seed in the Western Conference. So far through the first week of the season, so good for the Pelicans. Even as they battle the loss of Dejounte Murray through the first month of the year, the Pelicans continue to prove that they have enough talent to make major waves in the West - even more so if the likes of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets are going to struggle.
On paper, the Pelicans certainly have a roster that could make noise in the postseason. If they can get there and remain healthy, the Pelicans could emerge as a dangerous team in the conference. The scariest part about the Pelicans is that we haven't even seen what this team is going to look like at their best.
Once Murray truly finds his footing with the team, the Pelicans are going to have a real shot at emerging as a major problem late in the season.