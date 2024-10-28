NBA: 1 Completely unnecessary overreaction for all 30 teams after opening week
Boston Celtics
1 Overreaction: The Boston Celtics will win 74 games this season
To be perfectly honest, with how the team has played through the first three games of the season, it's hard to find an overreaction that wouldn't be considered foolish. Part of me wanted to say that the Boston Celtics wouldn't lose a game this season but I understand how dumb that would've sounded. Nevertheless, I think I settled with the fact that they will easily break the regular-season win mark set by the Golden State Warriors. The Celtics have a really good chance to win at least 74 games this season.
The Celtics haven't just looked good this season, they've been dominant. Perhaps even better than they looked at their peak in the postseason last year. It's almost as if the team is now playing pressure-free after winning an NBA Championship last season. And that's a scary sight for the rest of the league.
What makes the Celtics even more scary or impressive, depending on what side of the spectrum you may fall on, is the fact that they're doing all this without Kristaps Porzingis in the lineup. The Celtics might not be playing at their peak yet and they're already dominating.