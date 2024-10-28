NBA: 1 Completely unnecessary overreaction for all 30 teams after opening week
New York Knicks
1 Overreaction: The New York Knicks shouldn't have traded for Mikal Bridges
It's hard to blame the New York Knicks for wanting to go all-in with big moves this past offseason. However, considering the price that was paid, it's fair to begin to second-guess some of their moves. Let's make it clear, it's way too early to say the moves were a bust. But, that's not the point of this exercise. Let's make a strong overreaction. The Knicks probably shouldn't have traded for Mikal Bridges this summer. Considering what it cost, there's a very good chance that this move could end up costing them a real shot at an NBA Championship. Especially if things don't change quickly for this team.
It's important to remember that the Knicks traded five future first-round picks to get Bridges. Even though he is still going to put up numbers this season, during the first week of the season he looked too much like a JAG (just another guy) on the floor.
From the Knicks' perspective, you can rationalize the move for Karl-Anthony Towns. They needed a center. But the decision to trade for Bridges was a bit irresponsible. And it could end up costing the Knicks in a big way, beyond just the draft compensation they lost.