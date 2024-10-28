NBA: 1 Completely unnecessary overreaction for all 30 teams after opening week
Orlando Magic
1 Overreaction: The Orlando Magic will finish as a top 4 seed in the East
Through the first three games of the 2024-25 NBA regular season, it's refreshing to see the Orlando Magic pick up where they left off last year. After making a return to the NBA Playoffs, one of the biggest questions I had heading into the start of the new year revolved around whether the Magic would be able to continue this rise in the East. At least through the first week of the season, the Magic have proven that they may be here to stay amongst the second tier of contenders in the conference.
You can excuse their loss on the second night of a back-to-back to the Memphis Grizzlies, as another team who is finding its groove this year, but this is a team that will need to prove their consistency on a night-to-night basis. But through the first week of the season, I'd say there's a good chance the Magic will finish as a top-4 seed in the East.
With the questions surrounding the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers, the Magic could easily throw their name into the hat of the best teams in the East. Why not Orlando?