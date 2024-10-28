NBA: 1 Completely unnecessary overreaction for all 30 teams after opening week
Philadelphia 76ers
1 Overreaction: The move for Paul George will be a dud
Through the first week of the season, there may not be a contender in the NBA that has had a worse start to the year than the Philadelphia 76ers. Through the first week, we still have not seen Joel Embiid or Paul George step on the floor for the team. Even though that is expected to change soon, it's going to be difficult to believe this team is going to be able to remain healthy throughout the course of the regular season. That's why I ultimately believe that the move for PG will end up being remembered as a dud for the Sixers.
Signing him away from the LA Clippers in free agency, PG was believed to be a final piece of the championship puzzle for the Sixers. If the Sixers don't at least make the Eastern Conference Finals, this season is going to be remembered as a disappointment.
With how the team has looked so far without Embiid and PG, it's hard to envision this team living up to those expectations. I could be wrong but I can't see the Sixers living up to the pre-season hype that surrounded this team.