NBA: 1 Completely unnecessary overreaction for all 30 teams after opening week
Phoenix Suns
1 Overreaction: The Suns should trade Kevin Durant
The Phoenix Suns continue to be one of the bigger riddles in the NBA. When you watch this team, you can't help but believe that they should be a lot better than they currently are. With the talent that this team has on their roster, they should be considered to be a contender in the Western Conference. However, in the past year and a half, there might not be a more disappointing team in the league than the Suns. Interestingly enough, the trio of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker is playing quite well this season. But, for one reason or another, this is a team that has continued to get mixed results.
And if that doesn't change quickly, the front office will be tasked with having to make a big decision about their future. One overreaction that could be arrived at is that the team should strongly consider trading KD.
KD is 36 years old and his best days are probably behind him. If the Suns aren't going to emerge as a contender this season, it wouldn't make much sense to keep KD on the roster when he could help bring a strong return via trade.