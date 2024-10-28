NBA: 1 Completely unnecessary overreaction for all 30 teams after opening week
Portland Trail Blazers
1 Overreaction: Scoot Henderson is not the long-term answer
While there were concerns last year, I think the fact that we haven't seen a ton of improvement from Scoot Henderson leads me to believe that perhaps he's never going to be the player the Portland Trail Blazers need him to be for the franchise moving forward. After trading Damian Lillard last offseason, the Blazers put much of their hope around the fact that Scoot was going to emerge as the next face of the franchise. Through his first season-plus, Scoot has left much to be desired. And, more often than not, Scoot has looked more like a bust than a future face of the franchise.
If that does end up being the case, this is going to lead the Blazers back to the rebuilding drawing board. And if we go back to the night that the Blazers selected Scoot with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, I'm not sure they wouldn't envisioned it playing out this way.
Nevertheless, both Scoot and the Blazers have a ton to prove over the next few months of the season.