NBA: 1 Completely unnecessary overreaction for all 30 teams after opening week
Sacramento Kings
1 Overreaction: The defense is broken
When the Sacramento Kings entered the offseason, the hope was that they would be able to solve some of their offensive issues from last year. Signing DeMar DeRozan, the Kings were hoping he would go a long way in accomplishing that. And through the first week of the season, the argument can be made that it's worked. DeRozan is putting up great numbers through his first two games of the season and the offense does look better than where it was last season. Whether or not that will remain to be the case is the true question for the Kings.
All that said, for as good as the offense looks at the moment, the argument could be made that in the process, the Kings have broken their defense. Last season, the Kings had a league-average defense, ranked 14th in the league and it was their offense that was the issue. This year, the opposite has happened.
The offense feels and looks fixed and their defense is bad. Through the first two games of the season, the Kings have one of the worst defenses in the league and it's hard to see how they're going to improve on that front.