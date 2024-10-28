NBA: 1 Completely unnecessary overreaction for all 30 teams after opening week
San Antonio Spurs
1 Overreaction: The Jeremy Sochan leap has arrived
For the San Antonio Spurs, all the hype and talk surrounds the greatness of Victor Wembanyama. However, in San Antonio, there's another young player who may be arriving as his star jump in his development. Through the first two games of the season, Jeremy Sochan looks like a player who is primed for his breakout year. Sochan is averaging 18 points, nine rebounds, and three assists on 56 percent shooting from the field and 33 percent shooting from 3-point range. As one of the more versatile players on the team, Sochan is looking more and more polished than in previous years.
Considering the Spurs need supporting stars to arise next to Wemby, the start to the season that Sochan has gotten off to is great. The question now is whether he can keep this level of play up as we get deeper into the regular season.
If so, the Spurs can potentially look like a completely different team once Devin Vassell is able to return from injury.