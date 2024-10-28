NBA: 1 Completely unnecessary overreaction for all 30 teams after opening week
Toronto Raptors
1 Overreaction: RJ Barrett is the most important player on the team
Through the first week of the season, the Toronto Raptors are pretty much what everyone expected them to be. They have moments of positivity but don't have the experience or veteran depth to close out many games. Specifically through the first week of the season, the Raptors have struggled without RJ Barrett in the lineup. He's yet to play a game in the regular season and that may be a big reason why the Raptors are 1-2. It's probably also played a big role in the Raptors having one of the worst offenses in the league.
At this point, I'd suggest that Barrett is probably the most important player on the team. At the very least, he's probably considered the most important offensive player on the Raptors. In fairness, the Raptors have had an incredibly difficult schedule to begin the season, with their only win coming against the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers.
It'll be interesting to see how this take ends up aging but I think the league is vastly underrated the importance and talent of Barrett as a two-way player for the Raptors.