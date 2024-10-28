Sir Charles in Charge
NBA: 1 Completely unnecessary overreaction for all 30 teams after opening week

Let's explore some overreactions after the first week of the 2024-25 NBA season.

By Michael Saenz

New York Knicks v Boston Celtics
New York Knicks v Boston Celtics / Brian Fluharty/GettyImages
Utah Jazz

1 Overreaction: The Jazz must emerge the seller role this season

Even after the decision to sign Lauri Markkanen to a long-term contract extension this offseason, it's quickly becoming evident that this team is not in a position to compete for a playoff spot just yet. There's still plenty of growing and developing that has to take place among the young core. And that's not a bad thing. But by the end of the regular season, I do believe that the Jazz will come to this conclusion. In what could be considered somewhat of an overreaction, I do believe the Jazz should embrace the role as a seller heading into this year's NBA Trade Deadline season.

Even if the Jazz were to somehow remain in the Play-In Tournament picture in the Western Conference, they don't pose much of a threat to make much noise. Because of that, it could be seen as a bit of fool's gold.

But if the Jazz were in a position to take another slight step back before taking one forward, that's a path that could seemingly pay dividends for this team in the future.

