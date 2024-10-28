NBA: 1 Completely unnecessary overreaction for all 30 teams after opening week
Brooklyn Nets
1 Overreaction: Cam Thomas is a foundational piece
There isn't much that the Brooklyn Nets can be encouraged about this season through the first few games but they entered this season with the need to find out more about Cam Thomas. And while the Nets haven't enjoyed much success this year, they can feel good about how Thomas has looked so far this season. Above all, Thomas has been the one consistent for the team so far this season. Throughout his career, Thomas has always been an effective scorer when given the opportunity. That hasn't changed much at all so far this season.
And if he can remain healthy, there's no question that Thomas is making a lot of money for himself right now. At this point, even in the early stages of a rebuild, there's no way the Nets could allow Thomas to walk in free agency next summer.
Thomas is in the final year of his contract before he can test the restricted free agency market. After not reaching an agreement with Thomas before the season, they'll have to fight for him next summer. But at least for now, it does appear he could be a foundational piece for the team moving forward.