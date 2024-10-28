NBA: 1 Completely unnecessary overreaction for all 30 teams after opening week
Washington Wizards
1 Overreaction: Alex Sarr might be a bust
There weren't many expecting the Washington Wizards to win many games this season and their 0-2 start to the season pretty much solidifies that. However, if there was one thing the Wizards had to be hoping for heading into the start of this year, it revolved around the idea of their young core taking steps forward in their progression. While Jordan Poole and Bilal Coulibaly have shown promising signs through the first week of the season, Alex Sarr, the team's No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has left much to be desired.
Through two games this season, Sarr has struggled mightily on the offensive end of the floor. He's averaging seven points and six rebounds on 29 percent shooting from the field and 18 percent shooting from 3-point range. It's still early but Sarr doesn't appear to be close to the player that many believe he can be at his peak.
Maybe Sarr can begin to change the narrative around his development as a player over the next few weeks but the early returns aren't great for the 7-foot center.