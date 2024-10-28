NBA: 1 Completely unnecessary overreaction for all 30 teams after opening week
Charlotte Hornets
1 Overreaction: LaMelo Ball has face of the franchise potential
The Charlotte Hornets are struggling to get wins so far this season, which is exactly what was expected. I'd imagine that's going to continue to be the case as long as they're not 100 percent healthy. However, if there's been one saving grace for the team so far this season, it's been the play of LaMelo Ball. He's been quite dynamic through the first three games of the season. Through the first week of the season, Ball is putting up impressive stats. Ball is averaging 32 points, seven assists, and seven rebounds on 47 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Ball continues to look more and more like a potential face of the franchise and, ultimately, it will come down to whether or not he can remain healthy. If Ball can, there's no question he's going to continue to show those signs.
At 23 years old and an impressive skill set as a player, the sky is the limit for Ball. Through the first handful of games this season, he's continued to impress as a player.