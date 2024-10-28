NBA: 1 Completely unnecessary overreaction for all 30 teams after opening week
Chicago Bulls
1 Overreaction: The Chicago Bulls should keep Zach LaVine
With the way that he's played to start this season, it would be easy and a somewhat natural overreaction to have to suggest that the Chicago Bulls should keep Zach LaVine at this point. Through three games, he's been the Bulls' best player while averaging 25 points and six rebounds per game on 56 percent shooting from the field and 48 percent shooting from 3-point range. Even though the Bulls are only 1-2 through the first week of the season, it is understandable considering they've played three teams that are likely to make the NBA Playoffs this season.
The play of LaVine can't be overlooked. What the Bulls have to decide is whether LaVine is playing to the level in which they believe he can be a key part of the next retooling. Even in a best-case scenario, it's unlikely the Bulls are going to factor much in the East playoff picture.
Does that mean the Bulls should completely retool their roster? That's what they'll have to answer as LaVine continues to resurrect his trade value at the start of this season.