NBA: 1 Completely unnecessary overreaction for all 30 teams after opening week
Cleveland Cavaliers
1 Overreaction: The Cavs might be the second-best team in the Eastern Conference
Before the start of the season, the top of the Eastern Conference was considered to be prolific. Even aside from the Boston Celtics, both the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks made big moves to bring them one step closer to possibly winning a championship. The Milwaukee Bucks were also a team many considered to be a potential championship contender in the East. One overlooked team, after they failed to make a big offseason move, was the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, through the first week of the season, the argument could be made that the narrative surrounding this team should change.
At this rate, it wouldn't be that outlandish to suggest that the Cavs may be the second-best team in the Eastern Conference. The Cavs are playing at a high level with Darius Garland still trying to find his rhythm this year and without Max Strus (who is out for the first month of the season due to an injury).
Despite that, the Cavs have looked mightily impressive. Through all the noise and flash, it may be the Cavs that emerge as the biggest threat to the Celtics.