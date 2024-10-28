NBA: 1 Completely unnecessary overreaction for all 30 teams after opening week
Denver Nuggets
1 Overreaction: The championship window has closed
There were whispers all offseason that something was off in Denver. Perhaps that became even clearer when Kentavious Caldwell-Pope decided to leave in free agency and sign with the Orlando Magic, especially with the reporting suggesting that the Nuggets made him a similar offer. Whatever the case was, the fact remains that the Nuggets are in an awkward situation this season. They haven't gotten off to a great start to the year and you can't help but wonder if the championship window has begun to close for the franchise.
Over the past two offseasons, the Nuggets have lost two key components to their championship in Bruce Brown and KCP. After losing those two key players, the Nuggets haven't effectively replaced them. And it does appear as if that's finally beginning to catch up with the team.
My overreaction for the Nuggets through the first week of the regular season is that their championship window has closed. They're still going to be a good team in the West but I can't envision them winning another championship with the way the roster is currently built.