NBA: 1 Completely unnecessary overreaction for all 30 teams after opening week
Detroit Pistons
1 Overreaction: It's time to blow up the core
Heading into the start of the season, I truly believed that the Detroit Pistons needed to get off to a good start in order to prove to the front office that this core is something worth building around. But aside from Cade Cunningham and perhaps Jaden Ivey, there's little to be excited about for this team moving forward. Cunningham has been really good so far this season. There are still areas of his game that need work but he's been a complete lightning rod for the Pistons to start the year.
But the supporting cast around Cunningham has continued to leave much to be desired. And at this point, it's hard to see how that's going to change. Maybe in the next few weeks, this young core begins to show more signs of potential. But if they don't, this front office may have to make some big decisions - and probably sooner rather than later.
The Pistons needed to get off to a hot start to the year if they wanted to have any shot at factoring in the Eastern Conference at all. So far, that hasn't happened and their season may already be over.