NBA: 10 Studs, 5 duds through the first week of the 2024-25 season
STUD - Anthony Davis
Piggybacking on how good the Los Angeles Lakers have looked three games into the season, there's one player who has been the one consistent for their hot start. And while LeBron James has been good, it's not him. Instead, it was Anthony Davis. Through the first week of the season, AD is averaging 34 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists on 57 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from 3-point range. He's currently the leading scorer in the NBA. While it would be foolish to expect AD to keep scoring at this clip over the entirety of the season, you can't deny he's off to a great start.
What the Lakers need most is for AD to remain healthy. And if he can do that, there's no question in my mind that the Lakers will continue to play at a high level. The big question is what this team's ceiling is.
The Lakers didn't have a ton of expectations heading into this season but it does seem as if AD is going a long way in altering that entire narrative. Hopefully, he can keep it up.