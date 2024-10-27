NBA: 10 Studs, 5 duds through the first week of the 2024-25 season
STUD - LaMelo Ball
The Charlotte Hornets may only be 1-2 but LaMelo Ball has looked quite impressive during the first week of the regular season. Ball is one of the highest-scoring players in the league, averaging 32 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists on 47 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent shooting from 3-point range. But his on-the-court impact is not something that has plagued Ball much. Since entering the league, Ball has proven that he can be an impactful player in the NBA. It's the injuries that have hurt him.
Over the past two years, Ball has missed a combined 106 regular season games due to injuries. But if he can remain healthy over the course of this season, there's no question he's going to be in the NBA All-Star conversation. Who knows if he'll get enough votes to get the nod, but he's certainly playing at that level.
Consistency will be a challenge for Ball, as is always the case for young stars, but he's certainly gotten off to a great start to the season. He's been an absolute stud for the Hornets this season.