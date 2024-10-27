NBA: 10 Studs, 5 duds through the first week of the 2024-25 season
DUD - Miami Heat
Heading into the start of this season, there were plenty of questions surrounding how the Miami Heat would look. At through the first few games of the season, the Heat look exactly like they did last year - like a team that needs a fresh start. For one reason or another, the front office didn't get the message last year. To start the season, it doesn't appear as much has changed for the team. While it would be unlikely for this year to be a complete disaster for the team, nothing is off the table at this point.
One thing is certain for the Heat, this is not a roster that can compete with the top-tier contenders in the Eastern Conference. And for a team that constantly preaches about playing for championships, I'm not sure what the plan was heading into this season.
The Heat is a mess and it's hard to envision how the team is going to climb out of this situation anytime soon. Things are likely going to get worse before they get better in Miami.