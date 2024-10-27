NBA: 10 Studs, 5 duds through the first week of the 2024-25 season
STUD - Cade Cunningham
The Detroit Pistons may be off to an 0-3 start to the season but if there's one bright spot for the team, it has to revolve around Cade Cunningham. Through three games into the season, it does appear as if Cunningham has taken another step in his progression as a player. Through the first week of the season, Cunningham is averaging 27 points, eight assists, and five rebounds per game on 48 percent shooting from the field. He still has some questions about his 3-point shooting but Cunningham has continued to find ways to impact the game without consistency on that front.
Even if the Pistons do falter this season, it does appear as if Cunningham is to stay and that he has the capability to be the face of the franchise. Heading into the season, the Pistons needed to get some clarity on Cunningham.
While there's still much basketball to be played, Cunningham has gotten off to an incredibly good start to the season.