NBA: 10 Studs, 5 duds through the first week of the 2024-25 season
DUD - Philadelphia 76ers
It's been a pretty disastrous start to the season for the Philadelphia 76ers. It began with the news that both Joel Embiid and Paul George would miss the start of the season and then carried over into an 0-2 start to the season. Embiid and PG are still not back and the Sixers will have to climb out of a hole they've made for themselves when they do return. Losing to the Milwaukee Bucks to open the season is not necessarily a surprising outcome. Without Embiid and PG, the Sixers didn't have much of a shot against the Bucks.
However, losing to the Toronto Raptors, even undermanned, is not great. The Raptors are not expected to play much of a factor in the East playoff picture and lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers on opening night by 30 points. Losing to the Raptors, with all due respect, is not a great outcome from opening week.
This team can't truly be judged until they're healthy, but that's also part of the problem. Who knows when that's going to happen, or how long it will last?