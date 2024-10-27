NBA: 10 Studs, 5 duds through the first week of the 2024-25 season
STUD - Cleveland Cavaliers
There hasn't been much talk about this team of late but the Cleveland Cavaliers have quietly managed to do exactly what they were expected to do at the start of the season. The Cavs have beaten the teams they're supposed to beat to start the season and have not missed a beat even without Max Strus in the lineup. This is not to say there aren't any concerns for the team at the moment, but the fact that this team has continued to be successful even beyond them is a good sign.
Without making a huge addition during the offseason, there were natural questions about whether or not the Cavs would be able to emerge as a real championship contender in the Eastern Conference. At least for now, the argument can be made that the Cavs have continued to do what they can to prove those naysayers wrong.
Who knows what the next few weeks will look like for the Cavs but there's no question that they have clearly gotten off to a good start to the season.