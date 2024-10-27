NBA: 10 Studs, 5 duds through the first week of the 2024-25 season
STUD - Zach LaVine
Over the past 12 months, the argument could be made that there isn't a star player in the NBA whose stock has fallen more than Zach LaVine's. However, through the first few games of the season, LaVine has done a great job in changing the narrative on his name and perhaps even set the groundwork for rebuilding his trade stock. At least from an outside perspective, one thing that has been different for LaVine this season compared to previous ones is that it does appear as if he's more focused on playing to his strengths.
Through the first few games of the season, LaVine has focused on scoring the basketball and that's paying dividends for him at the moment. He's productive and scoring at an efficient pace at the moment. Who knows if that will last over the long haul of the season but if it does, there's no question it could dramatically change his trade market.
LaVine's play early on in the season benefits the Chicago Bulls too. After all, even with the good start, I can't imagine the Bulls are going to change their tune on the desire to trade LaVine at some point this season.