NBA: 10 Studs, 5 duds through the first week of the 2024-25 season
DUD - Denver Nuggets
Something is clearly wrong with the Denver Nuggets. Even though it's only been two games, I believe it's time to panic. They have the worst offensive rating in the league while having one of the worst 3-point shooting percentages in the league. If it wasn't for their top-10 defensive rating, the Nuggets would truly be in a bad spot at the moment. But even then, the Nuggets are still 0-2 through the first week of the season. Losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder on opening night was understandable. But losing to the undermanned LA Clippers was truly eye-opening.
Through the first week of the season, the Nuggets have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league and they've reached the danger point. Denver still has one of the most talented rosters in the league but this team still leaves much to be desired.
I'm not sure if time will eventually solve Denver's issues but the head coaching staff has to be scrambling at this point, especially with how disappointing last season ended.