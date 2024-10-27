NBA: 10 Studs, 5 duds through the first week of the 2024-25 season
STUD - Orlando Magic
I don't want to overreact too much after losing on the second night of a back-to-back at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies. But at 2-1 through the first three games of the regular season, there is a lot to like about how the Orlando Magic have looked this year. What I'm most impressive about the Magic is the fact that they've managed to pretty much pick up where they left off from a year ago. Heading into this season, that was my biggest question for the team. The Magic have the look of a team that will have a shot to finish as a top-4 seed in the Eastern Conference, especially with how much of a mess the Philadelphia 76ers are at the moment.
I'm not sure how much better the Magic are this season considering they've only played three games, but this is a team that should not be overlooked in that second tier of the Eastern Conference. To open the season, Orlando was mightily impressive as they dominated the Miami Heat.
It appears as if the Magic are here to stay. And if that is indeed the case, it is a nice change of pace for the Eastern Conference.