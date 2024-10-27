NBA: 10 Studs, 5 duds through the first week of the 2024-25 season
DUD - New York Knicks
The New York Knicks have looked like two different teams in the two games they've played this season but the biggest reason why I believe they've been more "dud" than "stud" is the fact that they're going to be judged by how they perform against the Boston Celtics, not any other team. And against the Celtics, the Knicks looked like a team that wasn't on the same level. After the big moves the team made during the offseason, the Knicks were expected to be able to compete with Boston. Heading into the season, that's the clear goal.
On opening night, the Knicks were far from that. Considering this team's season is going to be a boom or bust, the early returns on the big moves that the team made during the offseason aren't great. In the first big moment of the season against the Celtics, the Knicks looked overmatched.
There's still a lot of season in which the Knicks can change the tune on that front but it's impossible to argue that they weren't a huge disappointment on opening night against the defending champions.