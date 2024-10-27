NBA: 10 Studs, 5 duds through the first week of the 2024-25 season
STUD - Atlanta Hawks
After making the blockbuster trade in which they sent Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans, the overwhelming opinion on the Atlanta Hawks was that they were a team pivoting toward a rebuild (whether they were willing to admit it or not). Being equipped with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft was also part of that thinking. However, after the team held on to Trae Young, it opened the door for plenty of possibilities for the team this season. All in all, the Hawks entered the year as one of the bigger uncertainties.
And while it would be foolish to suggest that we have a handle on the Hawks or what they'll be this season, it's hard not to recognize their good start to the season. Through the first two games, the Hawks have been pretty...good? I'm not sure anyone was expecting that this season from them.
The Hawks are 2-0 and have a top-10 offensive rating through those games. Again, it's very early but there are some initial signs that suggest perhaps this season isn't going to be as bad for this team as some originally predicted.