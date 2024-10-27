NBA: 10 Studs, 5 duds through the first week of the 2024-25 season
STUD - Trae Young
Piggybacking on the Atlanta Hawks' early success, Trae Young has been one of the best offensive players in the league through the first two games. He's a top-3 leading scorer and assists player in the league at the moment. Through the first week of the season, Trae is averaging 34 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds per game on 45 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent shooting from 3-point range. He's been a bit part of Atlanta's early-season success and I'd imagine they're going to continue to play at a respectable level in the East if Trae continues to play this well.
If it's true that Trae's trade value was unimpressive during the offseason, it will be interesting to see how that could potentially change with his hot start to the year. Additionally, you can't help but wonder if the Hawks would even entertain a trade of Trae at this point anymore.
The Hawks are 2-0 but their questions are still far from answered. While some uncertainty still remains, you have to credit this team for how well they've played through the first week of the season - especially considering how unforeseen it was.