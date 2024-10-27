NBA: 10 Studs, 5 duds through the first week of the 2024-25 season
DUD - Milwaukee Bucks
Through the first two games of the season, it doesn't appear as if much has changed for the Milwaukee Bucks. Part of what haunted the Bucks last season was their inconsistency. In two games, the Bucks have continued to show some of those same inconsistencies. The Bucks looked like the team they were expected to be against the Philadelphia 76ers and then lost a game they had no business losing against the Chicago Bulls. Because of these continued inconsistencies, the Bucks have to be considered a team that has gotten off on the wrong foot this season.
Add in the fact that the Bucks were considered a team heading in the wrong direction and this is not great at all. Heading into this season, the Bucks were looking to change the narrative on themselves. At least thus far, it's looking more and more as if the masses were right.
It's early and the team still doesn't have Khris Middleton back, but there are still some concerns that they're clearly working through.